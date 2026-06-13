Cargo Dragon spacecraft to undock from ISS on June 16 — NASA

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. The undocking of the Cargo Dragon spacecraft, operated by the US company SpaceX, from the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for June 16, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported.

The spacecraft, which arrived at the station on May 17 as part of the 34th commercial resupply mission to the orbital outpost, will leave it on Tuesday at around 4:05 p.m. GMT. It is expected to splash down off the coast of California on June 17. Cargo Dragon will return to Earth carrying the results of experiments conducted aboard the ISS, including cartilage tissue samples printed using a bioprinter, as well as materials for research into cancer treatment.

US cargo deliveries to the station are carried out not only by SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon but also by the Cygnus spacecraft from Northrop Grumman. However, Cygnus vehicles burn up in the dense layers of the atmosphere upon reentry, together with waste removed from the ISS.