Neymar to miss Brazil's opening World Cup match

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, will miss the team's opening match of the FIFA World Cup because of a calf injury, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said, according to Globo.

Brazil will face Morocco in the early hours of June 14.

"Neymar is doing everything he can to recover as quickly as possible. We expect him to regain full fitness and rejoin the team next week," Ancelotti said.

The 34-year-old has not played for Brazil since 2023. With the national team, he won Olympic gold and silver medals, lifted the FIFA Confederations Cup and finished as a runner-up at the Copa America.

Neymar holds Brazil's all-time scoring record, with 79 goals in 128 appearances for the national team.

Brazil will face Haiti in its second Group Stage match of the World Cup.