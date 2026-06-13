MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, energy and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,440 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,440 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 235 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 115 troops, a German-made Leopard-2 tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 315 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 510 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 45 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russian troops liberate 172 buildings in Konstantinovka in Donetsk region over past day

Russian troops liberated 172 buildings and destroyed roughly 40 Ukrainian troops in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, 172 buildings were liberated and up to 40 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles and four motor vehicles were destroyed in the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South destroys German-made Leopard-2 tank in Ukraine operation

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made Leopard-2 tank in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Overall, the enemy lost up to 115 personnel, a German-made Leopard-2 tank, three armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South," the ministry.

Russian air defenses intercept 540 Ukrainian UAVs, 15 smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 540 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 15 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 15 guided aerial bombs and 540 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 161,718 unmanned aerial vehicles, 662 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,748 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,736 multiple rocket launchers, 35,335 field artillery guns and mortars and 63,976 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.