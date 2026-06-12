EU countries greenlight Ukraine, Moldova accession talks — European Parliament head

BRUSSELS, June 12. /TASS/. European Union countries have greenlighted accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said.

"As the European Parliament has long called for, member states have given the green light to start EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova," she wrote on X.

The move will make it possible to start talks on June 15 as part of intergovernmental conferences with the countries in Luxembourg, where EU foreign ministers will meet.