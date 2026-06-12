Armenian PM congratulates Putin on Russia Day, calls for constructive dialogue

YEREVAN, June 12. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day, expressing confidence that mutual readiness for open and constructive dialogue will further strengthen Armenian-Russian cooperation.

"I am convinced that the multifaceted ties between the peoples of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, as well as our mutual readiness for an open and constructive dialogue based on respect for each other's sovereignty and national interests, will continue to strengthen cooperation and exploit the full range of opportunities for cooperation between our countries," the message released by the Armenian prime minister's press service reads.

"Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of the Russian Federation's national holiday, Russia Day. This significant holiday embodies the responsibility of Russian citizens for the future of their country, as well as the aspiration of the friendly Russian people to independently choose the path of national development," the message notes.