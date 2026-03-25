America’s Maven AI system fails to deliver in Iran — expert

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Maven Smart System, a digital flight control platform that integrates the Claude artificial intelligence (AI) model, failed to live up to expectations during the Middle East conflict, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), said in an interview with TASS.

"Maven is officially recognized as a key system for all branches of the US Armed Forces, and will be implemented at all levels by May 2029. However, I would note that the system has largely failed to demonstrate the expected effectiveness during the Iranian campaign," the expert noted.

He cites as examples of its ineffectiveness the fact that strikes were not always carried out on the correct targets, and the process of delivering precision strikes did not have a high degree of AI autonomy. "We see, in fact, that the US has failed to eliminate the human factor, and various tools using AI algorithms are still demonstrating numerous errors," Stepanov added.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported, citing sources, that the US used the Maven Smart System digital platform, based on the Claude AI model, to identify targets when planning an operation against Iran. "The military’s Maven Smart System, which is built by data mining company Palantir, is generating insights from an astonishing amount of classified data from satellites, surveillance and other intelligence, helping provide real-time targeting and target prioritization to military operations in Iran, according to three people familiar with the system," WP reported.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.