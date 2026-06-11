Fire at oil refinery in Krasnodar Region caused by drone debris extinguished

KRASNODAR, June 11. /TASS/ The fire at an oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region that was caused by drone debris has been extinguished, the regional emergency response headquarters said.

"The fire at the Afipskoye oil refinery that followed the enemy drone attack has been put out. No one was hurt. Firefighting operations involved 34 rescuers and 12 fire engines," it wrote on Max.

The headquarters said earlier that drone debris had crashed in the settlement of Afipskoye, causing fire at the oil refinery. Drone debris also fell onto three single-family houses.