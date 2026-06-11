Sanctions do not prevent Russian banks from generating strong profits, expanding — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Being under sanctions does not prevent Russian banks from maintaining full stability, generating strong profits, and continuing to expand, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing while commenting on the European Union's plans to impose new sanctions on Russia's banking system.

"As for the illegal sanctions and external restrictions imposed on our banking system, this is not a new phenomenon. You know that our largest banks have been under sanctions for a long time. This does not prevent banks from generating strong profits, developing, maintaining full stability, and preserving their highest reliability ratings," he said.

Peskov also noted that companies operating in the market provide the full range of services related to foreign trade transactions.