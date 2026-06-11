FSB foils terrorist attack on Russian Defense Ministry official

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have foiled an attempted terrorist attack on a Defense Ministry official, detaining a foreign national recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), the FSB said in a statement.

"Russia’s Federal Security Service has thwarted a terrorist attack on a service member in one of the Russian Defense Ministry’s units, which was plotted by Ukrainian intelligence agencies," the statement reads.

According to the security agency, "a foreign national born in 1990, tasked by Ukrainian intelligence agencies with shooting a Russian serviceman, was identified and detained in the Moscow Region."

"The detainee confessed during questioning that he was recruited by Ukrainian Security Service officers in a European Union country where he had fled to escape criminal prosecution at home," the FSB added. In return, the handlers promised to help him obtain refugee status in the EU.