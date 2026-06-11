Russian envoy expects next meeting with US negotiators to take place in June

BERLIN, June 11. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), expects the next meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner to take place later this month.

"I would refrain from giving specific dates, but a regular meeting will be held in June," he told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper in an interview.

Dmitriev stressed that he is "in constant contact" with Witkoff and Kushner.

When asked if entrepreneurs like himself, Witkoff and Kushner could "save the world" by doing what politicians had failed to do, Dmitriev said: "Of course, politicians, diplomats and political representatives should plan the key role in maintaining peace across the world. However, businessmen and economists from all countries can also make a constructive contribution through developing economic cooperation and implementing opportunities for the shared prosperity of states."