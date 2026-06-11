Iran attacks US facilities in Middle East following US strikes — agency

DOHA, June 11. /TASS/. Tehran has struck US facilities in the Middle East in response to Washington’s renewed airstrikes, the Nournews agency reported.

According to the agency, Iran has attacked the Harir airbase in Iraqi Kurdistan, disabling a military radar. It also shelled American ships in the Strait of Hormuz and a boat in the Persian Gulf.

According to the Iranian state television, the country’s armed forces used drones to attack assets of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and damaged communications antennas and radars of Patriot air defense systems.