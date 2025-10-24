US senators' Initiatives on Ukrainian children aim to disrupt dialogue with Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. US Senate initiatives on Ukrainian children aim to undermine the dialogue between Moscow and Washington, including on the issue of reuniting children with their families, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"The media have reported that several anti-Russian bills are being prepared for consideration in the upper house of the US Congress, including a bill recognizing Russia as a 'state sponsor of terrorism' due to the 'abduction of Ukrainian children’," she noted. "We view this legislative initiative as an attempt to undermine the dialogue established between Russia and the US, including on the issue of reuniting children who, for various reasons, lost contact with their families during the conflict in Ukraine." Zakharova recalled that Russia has established a clear and transparent family reunification process with a consistent algorithm. "As of today, 122 children from 98 families have been reunited with their parents or blood relatives living in Ukraine or third countries. Twenty-nine children from 21 families have returned to Russia from Ukraine," she said.

Zakharova noted that US First Lady, Melania Trump recently joined this process, confirming that Russia is demonstrating a willingness to provide objective and detailed information about the children.

"Thanks to cooperation between the Russian and American sides, on October 11, seven minors reunited with their families in Ukraine, and one girl returned from Ukraine to her relatives in Russia. We believe that the direct contact established with the American side will not only facilitate family reunification but also inform the international community about the real state of affairs," Zakharova emphasized. "The tall tales about '20,000 abducted Ukrainian minors,' as well as the various 'child return coalitions,' and the bills and resolutions hostile to Russia, have nothing to do with the truth or concern for the interests of children." "These are more Bucha-style fakes - heartbreaking stories, sensational headlines in Western media, but no one will ever see the names of those allegedly killed in Bucha or the list of 'stolen children’," she stated.