BERLIN, July 9. /TASS/. The Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, has rejected a resolution by The Greens party demanding to boost the country’s military support to Ukraine by providing it with Taurus cruise missiles and other things.

Only 79 lawmakers - 78 of them members of The Greens - voted in support of the document, with 510 against and one abstention.

The document stipulated "immediately granting the Ukrainian side’s request to deliver as many Taurus cruise missiles as possible from the stocks of the German Armed Forces" and also to order production of additional Patriot interceptor missiles.

The Greens also wanted to broaden Ukraine’s long-range capabilities, including strikes deep into the Russian territory, to fund production of drones and other weapons in Ukraine, and to urge international partners, including NATO, to send new long-range weapons, air defense systems and ammunition, and to toughen anti-Russian sanctions.

Russia has said repeatedly that arms supplies to Kiev will only protract the conflict.