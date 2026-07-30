Hamas disarmament plan includes destruction of tunnels, arsenals — Board of Peace

RABAT, July 30. /TASS/. The initiative to disarm Palestine’s Hamas movement envisages the destruction of underground tunnels and arsenals in the Gaza Strip, a spokesperson for the Gaza Board of Peace, which oversees the stabilization effort in the region, said.

"The [Hamas] disarmament plan includes the destruction of tunnels and ammunition depots in the [Gaza] Strip," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Al Hadath television.

He confirmed that "Hamas will not play any role in Gaza’s administrative governance bodies."

The spokesperson also said that negotiations with Hamas to eliminate all types of weapons "are ongoing."

"Negotiations with the movement on the subject are making progress," he added.