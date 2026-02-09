{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s Mnogotochie special rounds effective against drones — Rostec

According to Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of Rostec’s Armament Cluster, board member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises, combat operations in the special military operation zone in Ukraine are called a "drone war" because drones attack both equipment and soldiers from all sides

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The High-Precision Systems holding company (part of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec) has developed the Mnogotochie cartridges with a special bullet providing high-density fire for combating drones, Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of Rostec’s Armament Cluster, board member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises, told TASS in an interview devoted to the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

According to him, combat operations in the special military operation zone in Ukraine are called a "drone war" because drones attack both equipment and soldiers from all sides. Therefore, the personal small arms of soldiers and combat vehicle crews are becoming a significant line of defense. Both rifled and smoothbore weapons are used to repel drone attacks. The state corporation has developed ammunition for both niches.

"The Mnogotochie cartridges for rifled automatic weapons provide an effective option for combating drones. These are essentially standard 5.45x39mm and 7.62x39mm cartridges, but with a special bullet that splits into three parts upon exiting the barrel. This provides high-density fire. This means that shooting down a small drone with three bullets at once is much easier than with one," Ozdoyev said.

AI to ensure military superiority for army — Russian General Staff
Colonel General Vasily Trushin added that the traditional factors such as troop strength, weapon quality, and soldier professionalism are still important for military success
Read more
Russia and Vietnam maintain substantive dialogue at various levels — ambassador
Gennady Bezdetko highlighted the successful interaction between Russia and Vietnam on the international stage
Read more
Federal Statistics Service estimates Russia's GDP growth in 2025 at 1%
Russia's GDP in 2025 was $2.7 trillion
Read more
Dutch chief of defense allows for country's participation in Ukraine mission
According to the general, the decision on participation in a potential mission will be made by the country's new government, which is due to be sworn in and take office on February 23
Read more
Russia’s Planshet-A artillery fire system draws interest of Riyadh defense show visitors
According to High Precision Systems holding company, the Planshet-A system mounted on an armored vehicle chassis is notable for its capability to operate with various weapons and can be adapted to meet specific customer specifications
Read more
Russia in talks with Cuba on assistance against US suffocating techniques — Kremlin
Cuba’s already complicated energy situation deteriorated after the US military seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3
Read more
Ukraine loses Starlink station and 20 UAVs during day from actions of East battlegroup
Mikhail Gerasimov, an officer of the group's press center, claims Ukrainian army's loss of about 390 military personnel
Read more
Russia’s budget spending on national projects totals $4.9 bln as of February 1
This represents 5.7% of the planned amount
Read more
Press review: Trump sees Abu Dhabi talks as important and Pakistan mediates US-Iran
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 5th
Read more
In Kirov Region 21 cargo train cars derail
Repair works are underway
Read more
Russia’s Supercam drones can detect unmanned craft, pirate boats — manufacturer
Unmanned Systems representatives emphasized that its strategic plans include entering the Middle East market
Read more
Press review: Iran open to deal but Trump may attack and Cuba prepares for mobilization
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 6th
Read more
NATO to launch Arctic Sentry mission within days — agency
According to Reuters, this move is meant to boost NATO’s role in the region and "defuse tensions between US President Donald Trump and European allies over Greenland"
Read more
Sheremetyevo Airport signs agreement to acquire Domodedovo Airport
The Sheremetyevo press service clarified that the transaction price was determined by the results of an auction held on the RTS-tender platform on January 29 of this year
Read more
US-China summit set for early April in Beijing — Politico
Earlier, the US leader said he expected his Chinese counterpart to make a reciprocal visit to Washington by the end of the year
Read more
Britain intends to increase tensions in Baltic, Black seas — Russian MFA
According to Alexander Gusarov, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North Atlantic Department, in an attempt to somehow unite society and the political class, the UK government keeps using the same old "enemy from outside" story
Read more
Russia’s S180 Supercam UAV can operate across areas with heavy air defenses — manufacturer
According to the Unmanned Systems Group, the Supercam S180 is a "mid-level" drone that performs reconnaissance from an altitude of up to 3,000 meters
Read more
Rossiya Airlines to continue flights to Cuba, may adjust routes — Aeroflot Group
If the situation changes, Aeroflot will promptly inform passengers about the status of flights to Cuba, the company noted
Read more
US now unprepared to implement its Alaska proposals on Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow accepted Washington’s proposal in Anchorage
Read more
Russian State Duma ratifies agreement on military cooperation with Sao Tome and Principe
According to the agreement, the sides will also exchange information on the issue of mutual interests in the military sphere, as well as coordinate efforts to jointly counter challenges and threats to global and regional security and stability
Read more
Russian Olesik in 14th place in women's luge at 2026 Olympics, final runs set for tomorrow
Julia Taubitz of Germany won the competition, Merle Malou Fraebel came second
Read more
Russia not going to attack Europe, but ready to retaliate — Lavrov
Russia has absolutely no reason for attack, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
EU considers options to secure Ukraine’s membership in peace deal
According to sources cited by the media, Brussels may offer to grant Ukraine immediate partial EU member rights
Read more
Zelensky wants to meet with Putin to mislead Ukrainians — MP
There is no expediency in such a meeting, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs said
Read more
Pakistan's accession to NDB could facilitate rapprochement with BRICS — Russian ambassador
According to Albert Khorev, Russia welcomes Pakistan's interest in joining BRICS, which is an important element of the emerging equitable, multipolar world order
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat says plans to topple Iranian regime through airstrikes are illusion
This is a vain illusion to think that this will weaken the government and the people, he told CNN Turk
Read more
US envoy to NATO denies Zelensky's remarks on settlement
Matthew Whitaker emphasized that Washington was focused on ending the conflict "as soon as possible"
Read more
Issue of Iranian missiles is not directly linked to US’ security — top Turkish diplomat
Hakan Fidan emphasized that "the number of issues Iranians want to discuss is not the same as the number of issues on the United States’ agenda"
Read more
Pashinyan says Armenia acquired military drones from US
"Their effectiveness has been proven by extensive operational experience," Armenian Prime Minister noted
Read more
Health Ministry specialists see no reason for Timoshenko’s transfer to hospital
“On November 7 and 9 we watched the patient’s condition in order to make the diagnosis and give recommendations,” Moiseyenko said
Read more
Files of US embassy in Cairo point to external interference in 2011 events — GFCN expert
Dr. Amr Eldeeb emphasized that "the organizers mobilized youth through programs implemented 'with the participation or support of the United States and affiliated non-governmental structures'"
Read more
Lavrov highlights role of MFA staff involved in special military operation
The Russian foreign minister emphasized the role of a balanced and consistent foreign policy in the formation of a multipolar world
Read more
UK needs to face 'abysmal failure' of Brexit — media
According to the report, there’s no indication that extricating the UK from the EU’s regulations has injected the country with any economic dynamism
Read more
Russian forces establish control of two localities in past day — top brass
Russian forces struck fuel and energy facilities and transport infrastructure supporting Ukrainian troops and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 145 locations
Read more
Armenia, US completed talks on signing agreements in peaceful nuclear energy
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted that the agreement would promote the country's energy diversity
Read more
NATO is de facto at war with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said this "doesn’t need any additional confirmation"
Read more
Dutch chief of defense announces NATO plans to strengthen presence in Arctic
The general also said that the Netherlands "has the capabilities to operate in the Arctic" and sees this as a good idea, although no final decision has been made yet
Read more
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
Read more
US should abandon double standards in relations with Russia — presidential candidate
The current US administration of Donald Trump needs "to take a step back from his aggressive rhetoric, says Diane Sare
Read more
Lavrov talks US reluctance to follow through with peace proposals, security architecture
While Russia and the United States could have embraced broader cooperation following the summit in Anchorage, the opposite trend has been observed
Read more
Hypersonic missile Tsirkon was used in special operation — Putin
The Tsirkon hypersonic missile was developed and is produced in the Reutov-based NPO Mashinostroyeniya
Read more
US intercepts tanker in Indian Ocean — Pentagon
The statement asserts that the tanker was operating in violation of the "quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean"
Read more
Zelensky's stubbornness in negotiations costs thousands of Ukrainian lives a day — senator
Igor Kastyukevich argued that Vladimir Zelensky lacked strategic advantages or leverage
Read more
Fuel situation in Cuba critical, Russia in touch with its authorities — Kremlin
The fuel situation in Cuba worsened following the US military operation in Venezuela on January 3
Read more
Middle Eastern countries show interest in Su-57E fighter jet — Russian industry minister
The Su-57 is a versatile multirole frontline fighter designed to execute a broad spectrum of combat missions
Read more
Russia to host 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summer Games — sports minister
According to Mikhail Degtyarev, the program of the 2026 SCO Summer Games may possibly include competitions in 21 different sports disciplines
Read more
Novak considers possible repair of Nord Stream, with time and funds required
Four Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks have been uncovered, with the most recent one being pinpointed by Sweden’s coast guard
Read more
Epstein case reveals real face of Western elites seeking to rule world — Lavrov
"It is unnecessary to explain to any normal person that this is pure Satanism and is beyond human comprehension," the Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
Dutch military chief recognizes Russian army's gains in Ukrainian conflict
General Onno Eichelsheim noted that the Netherlands considered it "unlikely" that the conflict would end anytime soon
Read more
Mexico suspends oil supplies to Cuba but to keep sending humanitarian aid — president
Claudia Sheinbaum also pointed out that Mexico City is engaged in diplomatic efforts to find a way to support Havana without falling under US restrictions
Read more
Russia completes supplies of S-300 air defense systems to Iran
The contract for selling S-300 to Iran was concluded back in 2007 and resumed in 2015
Read more
US to lower tariff for Bangladesh from 20 to 19% — newspaper
According to Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, the United States has granted duty-free or preferential access to 2,500 Bangladeshi goods, while Bangladesh has granted duty-free or preferential access to 4,400 American goods
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield, energy, transport sites over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,075 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Most beautiful curlers at Sochi Winter Olympics
Canadian team has grabbed gold in women's curling
Read more
Russian defense minister holds talks with CSTO secretary general
Andrey Belousov noted that the CSTO had established and continued to improve its crisis response system, formed collective forces, and regularly conducted combat training exercises
Read more
US policy on Ukraine should not be limited to profit — presidential candidate
The United States leaders need to reject the ‘might makes right’ or ‘peace through strength’ doctrine, Diane Sare said
Read more
Russia, Pakistan keep expanding cooperation spheres, says Russian ambassador
Albert Khorev outlined good prospects for the development of cooperation between the cities and regions of the two countries
Read more
Russian and Tanzanian foreign ministers discuss expanding trade between two countries
In addition to that the parties noted their shared principled positions in support of a polycentric world order, as well as the principles of justice and equality in international affairs
Read more
Kremlin spokesman explains what ‘spirit of Anchorage’ entails
According to Dmitry Peskov, understandings, achieved in Anchorage, are fundamental and they can move the settlement process forward and allow for a breakthrough
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev falls in opening round at 2026 ATP Rotterdam tournament
The Russian athlete lost to unseeded Hugo Umbert of France
Read more
Press review: EU turns to militarization and Japan PM Takaichi wins early election vote
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 9th
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key details on detainees in assassination attempt against Russian general
Russia’s Federal Security Service said the detainees provided details of preparations for the assassination attempt against Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, carried out on orders from the Ukrainian Security Service
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry, US Department of State maintain active contacts — diplomat
According to Alexander Gusarov, the contacts have never been on pause
Read more
Russia and Mexico aim to resolve payment issues to boost trade — ambassador
Eduardo Villegas Megias noted that Mexico was focused on ensuring that bilateral trade with Russia "continues to grow at all times"
Read more
AI to ensure military superiority for army — Russian General Staff
Colonel General Vasily Trushin added that the traditional factors such as troop strength, weapon quality, and soldier professionalism are still important for military success
Read more
Russia and Brazil must unlock full cooperation potential — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin specified that this involves increasing trade turnover and identifying new areas for exports of domestic goods, services, and technologies
Read more
Saudi Arabia showing interest in Russian oil, gas production equipment
Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said that Moscow is in discussions with Riyadh regarding developing cooperation with the Institute of Oil and Gas Technology Initiatives
Read more
Yakutsk suggested as site for permafrost's automatic monitoring
Yakutsk has 1,500 houses on pile foundations, in some of which temperature pipes have been installed
Read more
OSCE has been operating in Ukraine against Russia since 2014 — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk said the mission not only failed to facilitate a resolution but actively contributed to the escalation of hostilities
Read more
West should perceive Russia as part of Europe and resume negotiations with it — AfD leader
Tino Chrupalla said that contacts with Russia should be resumed
Read more
Kremlin says no response to idea of sending some of frozen assets to Board of Peace
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the topic of possible participation in the Board of Peace continued to be explored
Read more
Russia, China wrap up joint patrol in South China Sea
According to the Russian Pacific Fleet, during 15 days of the patrol the ships traveled about 4,800 nautical miles
Read more
Russia reaffirms solidarity with people of Cuba, Venezuela — top diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also stressed that Moscow is interested in further developing honest and equal international cooperation based on mutual understanding, trust and neighborliness
Read more
Significant amount of seized Ukrainian equipment analyzed — Russian Gen Staff deputy chief
Colonel General Vasily Trushin emphasized that "all identified features are promptly taken into account and are put to further use"
Read more
Dutch speed skater Leerdam sets new Olympic record as she wins gold at 2026 Winter Games
Leerdam was the silver medalist at the 2020 Winter Games in Tokyo
Read more
Foreign concerns considering e-vehicles production in Russia, says minister
The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade also plans to conclude special investment contracts on components for electric vehicles
Read more
BRICS focused on integrating new members, still open to expansion — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that there would be expansion and no current BRICS member opposed that
Read more
Russia’s foreign trade surplus down to $124 bln in 11M — Customs Service
Exports fell by $20.8 bln in the reporting period to $373.7 bln, while imports lost $6.2 bln to $249 bln
Read more
IMF forecasts global economy to grow by 3.3% in 2026
The steady performance on the surface results from the balancing of divergent forces
Read more
Lavrov assesses Middle East situation, peace initiatives
The Board of Peace, created at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, should address the underlying causes of the Middle East conflict, the top diplomat noted
Read more
Public platform being formed in Moldova’s Gagauzia to resist Chisinau’s pressure
According to Evghenia Gutsul's adviser Mikhail Vlah, the platform’s offices will be opened in Gagauzia’s three major cities - Comrat, Ceadir-Lunga, and Vulcanesti
Read more
Russian Army has most success on front line in Zaporozhye — expert Marochko
This week, Russian forces have continued fighting in Konstantinovka and Krasny Liman in the DPR and in Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Marochko added
Read more
Russia’s Almaz-Antey military equipment tops in efficiency, characteristics — expert
Many countries have expressed the desire to acquire it to strengthen their defense capabilities in the face of a complex geopolitical situation, Alexander Vedrov said
Read more
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The ruble-denominated MOEX Index fell by 0.36%, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index declined by 1.12%
Read more
Norway leads Olympic medal count after three days
Switzerland ranks second, Japan comes third. Nine competitions to take place tomorrow
Read more
US to supply Armenia with $9 billion worth of nuclear energy products, services — Vance
"It means small modular reactors, American technology, is going to be coming to this country," the US Vice President said
Read more
Russian forces destroy US-made Abrams tank in Zaporozhye Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the first strike immobilized the tank and the subsequent strikes wiped out the protective armor and the combat vehicle itself
Read more
IN BRIEF: SVR on Western attempts to destabilize Belarus and weaken its ties with Russia
According to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, the West is attempting to cultivate a pool of disaffected opposition figures to influence the 2030 presidential elections in Belarus, with Western plans involving conducting a comprehensive "inventory" of Belarusian opposition members
Read more
Trump warns dollar to be displaced as number one world currency over Biden’s policy
It is noted that China is trying to displace the US dollar as the number one currency throughout the world
Read more
Dmitriev draws attention to Czech PM's words about Britain's disruption of Ukraine talks
Andrej Babis had previously said that peace in Ukraine was within reach in April 2022, Special Representative of the Russian President mentioned
Read more
FPV drones of North battlegroup deprive enemy reconnaissance of ‘eyes’ near Kharkov
According to the Russian Defence Ministry, 11th Army Corps launch interceptor drones that destroy the blades of enemy "scouts"
Read more
Forcible conscription in Ukraine carried out with EU approval — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto recalled that Hungary had imposed sanctions on several senior Ukrainian military officers who were responsible for forcible conscription and the deaths of people as a result of beatings and abuse at recruitment centers
Read more
Russia’s Mnogotochie special rounds effective against drones — Rostec
According to Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of Rostec’s Armament Cluster, board member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises, combat operations in the special military operation zone in Ukraine are called a "drone war" because drones attack both equipment and soldiers from all sides
Read more
EAEU, India set to complete talks on free trade area as soon as possible — diplomat
According to Denis Alipov, such an agreement will directly contribute to the expansion of trade and economic relations with India
Read more
Recon drones, loitering munitions help create effective strike systems — Rostec
Bekkhan Ozdoyev pointed to Supercam, Skat and Kub unmanned aerial vehicles that had helped ferret out and destroy thousands of enemy targets in the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Israeli army reports detention of over 20 Palestinian radicals in West Bank
The security forces suspect the detainees of manufacturing, storing, trading weapons, plotting attacks
Read more
Russia to take into account Japan’s source toward supporting Kiev, anti-Russian sanctions
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, amid the current developments in Japan, where "a parliamentary election campaign has recently started, speculations on the above-mentioned topic are seen as pure populism"
Read more
Israel warns US it may strike Iran unilaterally — newspaper
According to The Jerusalem Post, representatives of the Israeli Defense Ministry conveyed this information to Pentagon officials last week
Read more
Russia's largest hydroelectric plant: five years after the accident
The dam in Russia’s Siberia suffered an industrial disaster on August 17, 2009
Read more
Starmer may resign next week — Bloomberg
The reason for such conversations was a scandal with the appointment of Peter Mandelson to the post of British ambassador to the US
Read more
Atom electric car localization to be 60-70% at production start
Plans are to increase localization further on account of electronic components also, Igor Povarazdnyuk said
Read more