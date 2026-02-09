Russia’s Mnogotochie special rounds effective against drones — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The High-Precision Systems holding company (part of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec) has developed the Mnogotochie cartridges with a special bullet providing high-density fire for combating drones, Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of Rostec’s Armament Cluster, board member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises, told TASS in an interview devoted to the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

According to him, combat operations in the special military operation zone in Ukraine are called a "drone war" because drones attack both equipment and soldiers from all sides. Therefore, the personal small arms of soldiers and combat vehicle crews are becoming a significant line of defense. Both rifled and smoothbore weapons are used to repel drone attacks. The state corporation has developed ammunition for both niches.

"The Mnogotochie cartridges for rifled automatic weapons provide an effective option for combating drones. These are essentially standard 5.45x39mm and 7.62x39mm cartridges, but with a special bullet that splits into three parts upon exiting the barrel. This provides high-density fire. This means that shooting down a small drone with three bullets at once is much easier than with one," Ozdoyev said.