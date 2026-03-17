EU agrees on 90 billion euro loan to Kiev breaking Hungary's veto — Bulgarian radio

SOFIA, March 17. /TASS/. The EU countries have agreed on a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, overcoming Hungary's veto, the Bulgarian National Radio quoted a Brussels source.

"An agreement on the loan for Ukraine was reached, and there are no plans to revise it," said the diplomat who wished to remain anonymous.

The diplomat added that on Tuesday European Council President Antonio Costa demanded that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban adhere to the decision adopted at the December summit, in which Budapest also participated.

Earlier, Orban said that Ukraine cannot count on Hungary's support for any EU decision in its favor until it resumed transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.