Global economy cannot do without Russian energy, AfD leader says

BERLIN, March 17. /TASS/. The global economy will not be able to function without supplies of Russian energy and raw materials, Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told a press conference on Tuesday.

"In light of the volatile situation in the Persian Gulf, neither the global economy nor Germany will be able to forgo long-term supplies of raw materials and energy resources from Russia," she said.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, Weidel criticized the United States. "It is clear that the Americans have not considered an exit strategy from the current situation, nor how things will actually unfold moving forward," she noted.