Russia, China show exemplary model of cooperation between neighboring powers — ambassador

BEIJING, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing demonstrate an exemplary model of cooperation between two major neighboring powers, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said at a Russia Day reception at the Russian Embassy, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Today, Russia and China demonstrate an exemplary model of engagement between two major neighboring powers. The sustainable, comprehensive nature of our ties fully meets the fundamental interests of both nations, serves the goals of comprehensive national development, and contributes to the advancement of a just, multipolar world order," the diplomat said.

Morgulov noted that the current year marks two anniversaries in Russian-Chinese relations — the 30th anniversary of the strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation. Leader-to-leader diplomacy plays a pivotal role in driving bilateral ties, he emphasized.

The ambassador recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin paid an official visit to China on May 19-20. Following their talks, the heads of state signed joint statements on further strengthening their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, and launched the Years of Culture and Education between Russia and China.