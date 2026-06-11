US Senate Committee approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to $750 million — Reuters

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. The US Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday said it voted to extend US security assistance for Ukraine and increase authorized funding to $750 million, Reuters reported.

According to the agency, the provision is part of the Senate version of the bill on the defense policy for the next fiscal year. The funds are supposed to be allocated as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays US companies for weapons for Ukraine's military.

The bill also provides for the continued provision of intelligence support to Kiev for military operations.