UN peacekeepers report Israel’s increased activity in southern Lebanon

TUNIS, August 17. /TASS/. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reports Israel’s increased activity in southern Lebanon in the past two weeks.

"The past two weeks have seen a marked increase in Israeli military activity in south Lebanon. Between 5 and 16 August, UNIFIL recorded an average of 137 projectiles per day, including 208 on Saturday and 185 on Sunday," it wrote on X. "As tensions rise, civilians are once again paying the highest price, with many families displaced or forced to change their daily routines because of insecurity and uncertainty."

"Peacekeepers maintain a visible presence by patrolling, monitoring, clearing routes, reducing explosive risks, and facilitating humanitarian access," it added.

The peacekeeping mission was deployed to Lebanon under a UN Security Council resolution following Israel’s incursion in 1978. Its mandate is extended every six months. In late August 2025, the mission’s mandate was extended until December 31, 2026. It was also decided to begin its orderly and safe reduction so that it could be completely withdrawn by 2027.