Trump says he and Kim Jong Un understand each other

WASHINGTON, August 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that an understanding has been established between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Kim Jong Un has always treated me with great respect, and we met on numerous occasions. Actually, two primary occasions, spoken and spent time. I understand him. He understands me," he told reporters. "I get along with him very well."

Trump answered in the affirmative when asked whether Kim Jong Un had responded to his proposal to hold talks. Trump also added: "Very positive." He did not provide any further details.