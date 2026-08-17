Suspicious explosive device found on Istanbul beach — agency

ISTANBUL, August 17. /TASS/. A munition of unidentified origin has been spotted on a Black Sea beach near Istanbul’s Arnavutkoy neighborhood, the IHA agency reported.

According to the agency, local residents called the police who subsequently took the item to a specialized center for further analysis.

Last Saturday, drone fragments without explosives were found in the same area. The drone’s origin has not been identified.

Drone debris, sometimes explosive-laden, has been found in Turkey’s Black Sea provinces multiple times recently. There was also an instance where an uncrewed boat washed ashore and had to be defused by a bomb squad.