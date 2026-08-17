Number of people injured in DPR over past week highest in three years

DONETSK, August 18. /TASS/. The number of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) residents injured as a result of Ukrainian aggression reached 83 between August 10 and 16, the republic's Human Rights Commissioner Darya Morozova said on her Telegram channel.

According to the ombudswoman, four civilians were killed by Ukrainian forces during this period. The number of people injured was the highest since July 2023, when 112 people were wounded during the week of July 1-7, compared with 83 over the past week.

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 132 residents of the republic, including six children, have been killed, while 1,062 people, including 48 children, have been injured.