Oil share in Kazakhstan's exports falls from 52.9% to 46.5% in 1H 2026

ASTANA, August 18. /TASS/. Oil, Kazakhstan's main export commodity, accounted for 46.5% of the country's total exports in the first half of this year, down from a year earlier amid disruptions to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) caused by drone attacks and a decline in oil production in the country.

According to data from Kazakhstan's Bureau of National Statistics analyzed by TASS, oil accounted for 52.9% of the country's exports in January-June last year. Meanwhile, the shares of other commodities supplied by Kazakhstan to global markets increased. These were primarily raw materials, including refined copper and unwrought copper alloys (7.1% in the first half of this year compared with 4.9% in the same period of 2025), copper ores and concentrates (5.1% versus 3.9%), and radioactive chemical elements and isotopes (3.7% versus 3.5%). The share of ferroalloys, Kazakhstan's fifth-largest export commodity, declined to 2.7% in the first half of this year from 2.9% in the same period of 2025.

At the same time, Kazakhstan's leading export partner changed, with China taking the top spot in January-June this year with a share of 18.6%. Italy, a major buyer of Kazakh hydrocarbons, ranked second with 17.3%. In the first half of last year, Italy accounted for 22.3% of Kazakhstan's exports, while China's share stood at 17.8%.

In July, Kazakhstan's Ministry of National Economy reported that oil production fell by 8.4% in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year. The country plans to produce around 98 million metric tons of oil this year, the Energy Ministry said earlier. The CPC, which is the main export route for Kazakh oil, has repeatedly come under Ukrainian drone attacks this year. Tankers chartered to transport Kazakh oil have also been attacked.

The Energy Ministry reported temporary reductions in oil production as a result of the attacks. Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said it regarded the attacks as an "unacceptable infringement on the country's economic interests."