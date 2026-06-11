French, British, German ambassadors leave Russian Foreign Ministry after 90-minute meeting

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. French ambassador Nicolas de Riviere, British ambassador Nigel Casey, and German ambassador Alexander Lambsdorff, who had requested a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, have left the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a TASS correspondent reported.

The heads of the diplomatic missions have departed from the foreign policy department. Upon exiting, the French ambassador told journalists that the discussion went well.

The meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin lasted an hour and a half.