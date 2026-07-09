Trump says doesn’t know if full-scale conflict with Iran could be resumed

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has refrained from saying whether a full-scale military conflict with Iran could resume.

"I don't know," he told reporters onboard his plane after the NATO summit in Turkey when asked if the United States was returning to full-scale conflict. However, he noted that in such a case the United States will "win it very quickly."

The United States and Israel started a war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. On July 8, Trump accused Tehran of violating bilateral agreements and said that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer in effect.