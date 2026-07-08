MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Yolka interceptor drone, developed in Moscow, is proving highly effective against the new AI-equipped Ukrainian drones, which are capable of evading weapons, the BARS-Bryansk volunteer territorial defense unit told TASS.

"Bars-Bryansk unit fighters destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone using the Yolka system, which caught up with and hit its target in just 20 seconds. The Ukrainian UAVs began changing tactics, evading after firing, and were reliably controlled even at long ranges. When firing at Ukrainian UAVs, they became more controllable: they changed course and were able to strike Russian crews. In all likelihood, the drones are equipped with artificial intelligence, and were clearly developed not by Ukrainians, but by Europeans," the unit reported.

A crew commander with the call sign Joker emphasized that this trend has only recently become apparent. "This wasn’t the case before, but now Ukrainian drones are controllable even at long ranges. You start targeting one, and it turns and goes away," he said.

The serviceman also explained that the drone, destroyed in 20 seconds, was initially planned to be destroyed with a machine gun. "I decided to fire the machine gun, but the bullets missed the drone. The Yolka performed perfectly. Within 20 seconds, it caught up with the target and hit it. Of course, the explosion and the flash were all visible," Joker said.

It was previously reported that the Yolka FPV interceptor is equipped with a built-in artificial intelligence system.