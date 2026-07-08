Khamenei's coffin arrives in Iraq's holy Shiite city of Karbala

RABAT, July 8. /TASS/. The coffin of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli bombing raid, has arrived in the Iraqi city of Karbala, a sacred site for Shiite Muslims, according to INA news agency.

Eyewitnesses report that millions participated in the funeral procession, reflecting the profound reverence held for Khamenei. In response, authorities have decided to remove the entrance gates of Karbala’s two main mosques - Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas - to facilitate the free movement of mourners. Delegations from various Iraqi provinces, along with representatives from numerous Arab countries, regional, and international organizations unable to attend Khamenei’s funeral in Iran, have gathered in Karbala to pay their final respects.

The Karbala Provincial Religious Affairs Committee announced that once the funeral rites are completed, Khamenei’s coffin will be transferred to Najaf, Iraq, before being transported back to Iran. In Najaf, recent reports from INA indicate that approximately 3.8 million people participated in the funeral processions held there on the morning of July 8.

Khamenei’s funeral procession, which began in Tehran on July 3, followed his assassination on February 28. His body was kept at Tehran’s Mosallah - the city’s largest religious and public complex - allowing mourners ample opportunity to pay their respects. On July 6, a funeral procession was held in Tehran before the remains were transported to Qom, Iran’s religious center. On the evening of July 7, Khamenei’s coffin was taken to Iraq for ceremonies in Najaf and Karbala. The final funeral rites are scheduled for July 9 in Mashhad, Khamenei’s birthplace.