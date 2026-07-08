Russia’s Scorpion bomber drone covers record 35 km with TM-62 mine

KAZAN, July 8. /TASS/. The Scorpion bomber drone has set a record by covering a distance of 35 km carrying a TM-62 anti-tank mine, a spokesman for Advanced Aircraft Systems told TASS at the Drone Expo 2026 International Unmanned Aerial Systems Exhibition.

"A record flight range with the TM-62 on board was set - 35 km one-way. That is, the drone, including the return trip, flew 70 km. This is currently the only drone in Russia that is fully integrated with the TM-62 mine. There are drones that can carry an anti-tank mine 15-17 km, but the Scorpion is the only one that flies beyond 25 km," the company representative said.

According to him, the Scorpion's firmware was developed entirely by Russian specialists, minimizing the likelihood of interception, tracking, and the calculation of its coordinates. Furthermore, the software allows the drone to automatically return to its departure point in the event of communication interference.

The Drone Expo 2026 exhibition is taking place from July 8 to 10 in the capital of Tatarstan at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center. Over 200 leading companies from more than 20 countries will present cutting-edge unmanned systems technologies and components.