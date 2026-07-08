Russia as threat, support for Ukraine, US strikes on Iran: NATO chief’s statements

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. Russia will once again be designated a threat to NATO territory in the final declaration of the alliance’s summit in Ankara, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters this before the start of the second day of the meeting.

He expects summit participants to commit to continuing their support for Ukraine.

Rutte also called the recent US strikes against Iran "absolutely necessary."

TASS has compiled the NATO chief’s key statements.

Support for Ukraine, Russia being a threat

Participants at the NATO summit in Ankara will commit to continuing their support for Ukraine: "My expectation is that we will come out with a strong commitment to keep on supporting Ukraine."

"I expect for today to acknowledge collectively that Russia is the long-term threat to NATO territory."

Middle East

NATO leaders will announce at the Ankara summit that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to navigation, especially for all 32 member countries: "I also expect allies today to discuss Iran. I expect allies today to reconfirm that Iran should never ever get its hands on a nuclear capability. And secondly, <…> the principle [of] freedom of navigation, so the Strait of Hormuz is again completely opened up, is a sine qua non. It is crucial for all 32 allies."

The recent US strikes against Iran were absolutely necessary: "I think it was absolutely necessary. We see what happened yesterday with ships being attacked. I think it is totally crucial that the US forcefully reacts."