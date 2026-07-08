US security guarantees for Kiev could include closing Ukrainian airspace — Trump

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump did not rule out that potential US security guarantees for Kiev could include measures to close Ukraine's airspace.

"If it's necessary, yes," Trump said during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara. The US leader gave this answer when asked whether he considered the possibility that the potential guarantees could include "closing the skies" over Ukraine in the event of a new conflict.

At the same time, Trump did not rule out that Ukraine may not receive any security guarantees at all. He explained that an agreement could potentially work without security guarantees from Washington.