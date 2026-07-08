MOSCOW. July 8. /TASS/. On July 7, a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) began in Ankara. According to the summit’s draft declaration obtained by Reuters, NATO is committing to allocate 70 billion euro for weaponry to Kiev in 2026 and has agreed on "at least an equivalent level" for 2027. The editors of the TASS-FACTBOX have outlined the history of military support for Ukraine by the alliance member states.

Coordination of supplies, volumes

A number of NATO member states began transferring weaponry to Ukraine as early as 2014, when a coup d'etat in Ukraine resulted in a change of power. These supplies intensified after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The alliance countries supply weapons to Kiev independently through bilateral channels, either free of charge or on a commercial basis.

The alliance acts as the coordinator of this assistance. According to the statements of the NATO leaders, the member states account for 99% of the total aid volume. Total military assistance provided by Western countries to Kiev from February 2022 to April 2026, as calculated by the Germany-based Kiel Institute for the World Economy, amounts to $197 billion (173 billion euro).

The PURL mechanism

To improve the coordination of military supplies, NATO launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism in 2025. It identifies the packages of essential military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine, produced in the US, which are then paid for, individually or in groups, by other NATO members, with each package valued at $500 million. Current PURL participants include Germany, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Canada, and the Baltic states, that have already committed to financing purchases amounting to $4 billion. Deliveries are underway.

Thematic coalitions and the "Coalition of the willing"

Periodically, NATO countries and their partners announce the formation of "coalitions," covering various forms of assistance to Ukraine, including pledges to supply specific types of weaponry. For instance, in February 2024, the Czech Republic announced the procurement of large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine from third countries. This initiative was soon backed by around 20 countries (by March, 2026, this coalition had provided Kiev with 4.4 million shells). Also in February 2024, the Netherlands, the US, and Germany signed an agreement on the "air defense coalition" for Ukraine, while the UK and Latvia initiated the creation of the "drone coalition." In March 2024, the "armor coalition" was launched, initiated by Poland and Germany. In April 2025, Germany announced the establishment of the "electronic warfare coalition," involving 10 countries.

In March 2025, upon the proposal of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, the "coalition of the willing" was formed to defend a future peace agreement on Ukraine. At that time, representatives from roughly 30 countries (the US did not participate) discussed the possibility of deploying a military contingent on Ukrainian territory after the end of the conflict. At a coalition meeting in Paris in September 2025, Emmanuel Macron stated that 26 countries had confirmed their readiness to provide a military contingent, following a ceasefire or peace in the country (specific countries and the approximate size of the international contingent were not named).

Major suppliers

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy names the US, Germany, the UK, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands as Ukraine's main backers.

The US allocated $2.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine, from 2014 to 2021, and dramatically increased supply volumes after the start of the special military operation in February 2022, delivering over 80 tranches worth $66 billion by early 2025. The weaponry provided includes HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, JDAM guidance kits, Switchblade loitering munitions, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, M113 and Stryker armored personnel carriers, GLSDB small-diameter bombs, Abrams tanks, and depleted uranium shells for them.

In June, 2024, the US signed a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine, pledging to provide Kiev with assistance related to military products, intelligence, military training, and military-industry complex development. Following Donald Trump's return for a second presidential term in January 2025, the US gradually ceased providing military aid to Ukraine on a grant basis and transitioned to a model where Kiev purchases American weaponry, but these supplies are paid for by European allies, that being the PURL mechanism. In June, 2026, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker reported that this program had already brought the US over $6 billion. The Kiel Institute estimates total US military assistance to Ukraine at $74 billion. In addition to weapon supplies, the US continues to send training missions to Ukraine to prepare military personnel.

The second-largest weapon supplier after the US is Germany, which has provided military aid to the Kiev regime since 2022. The arms transferred include Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, MARS II multiple launch rocket systems, Iris-T air defense systems, Zetros refueling vehicles, Biber armored bridge-layers, Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, Wisent 1 mine-clearing tanks, and Vector reconnaissance drones. In 2024, a plant belonging to German defense company Rheinmetall was built in Ukraine for servicing infantry fighting vehicles and tanks. In 2025, Ukrainian companies established a joint venture for repairing military equipment with German company KMW, the manufacturer of Leopard tanks, and an enterprise with Quantum Frontline Industries for drone production. Since May, 2025, the government of Friedrich Merz has not made information on supplies to Ukraine publicly available. The Kiel Institute estimates German military aid at $27.6 billion.

In third place for military aid to Kiev, according to the Kiel Institute's 2026 estimate, is the UK with $18.45 billion. From 2015 to 2021, aid volume was estimated at approximately 80 million British pounds (approximately $106 million). After the start of the special military operation in February 2022, London ramped up military aid, supplying Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow missiles, Challenger 2 tanks, AS90 self-propelled howitzers, M270 multiple launch rocket systems, and NLAW anti-tank missile systems. In June 2025, Ukraine and the UK reached an agreement on the joint production of long-range drones and interceptor drones. In February 2026, Ukraine was announced to receive new missiles, missile defense systems, and LMM multi-purpose lightweight missiles. Besides weapon supplies, the UK assists Ukraine with military training (50,000 personnel have been trained since February 2022).

Since 2022, Denmark has transferred small arms, heavy machine guns, anti-tank mines, surface-to-air missiles, artillery systems, and ammunition to Ukraine. Together with the Netherlands, Denmark financed the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and in cooperation with Sweden, several CV90 infantry fighting vehicles. In 2024, Denmark delivered the first of 19 promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The German economic institute estimates Denmark has provided Kiev with military aid totaling $11.34 billion.

Sweden has supplied Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks, Pansarskott 86 anti-tank grenade launchers, Robot 17 marine target drones, Archer self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, anti-aircraft guns, artillery ammunition, small arms, and sapper equipment. In early 2027, it will transfer 16 purchased Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine, with another 16 Gripen C/D to be provided as military aid. The Netherlands provided Kiev with Stinger MANPADS, PzH2000 artillery systems, Thales Squire radars, mine-detecting robots, completed the delivery of 24 F-16 fighter jets in February 2025, and transferred two minesweepers to Kiev in the same year. The Kiel Institute estimates Swedish and Dutch military aid to Ukraine at $10.43 billion and $10.09 billion, respectively.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has frequently stressed that Western arms supplies will not change the situation on the battlefield but will only prolong hostilities, leading to further casualties and unpredictable consequences for regional and international security. The transfer of long-range systems and permission to use them against targets on Russian territory is viewed by Russian officials as the direct involvement of NATO countries in the conflict.