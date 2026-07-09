Baku, Yerevan delimit about 13 km of state border — Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, July 9. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia have delimited roughly 13 kilometers of the state border, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

"The process of delimitation and demarcation is underway. For this purpose, both countries have established special commissions, headed by deputy prime ministers. <…> The first positive results have already been achieved. In recent years, approximately 13 kilometers of the state border have been delimited," the minister told reporters.

Moreover, according to him, Azerbaijan and Armenia have, in a coordinated manner, adopted and approved in both countries a number of regulations that govern the activities of the commissions and determine their further work.

Bayramov also stated that Baku and Yerevan agreed to continue the delimitation process from the north to the south, starting from a border junction with Georgia to the border with Iran. The Azerbaijani foreign minister noted that issues related to the exclave villages will also be resolved as part of this process.