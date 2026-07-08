Serbia not to impose visas for Russians — minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Russian nationals will continue enjoying visa-free travel with Serbia, Nenad Popovic, Minister without Portfolio in the Government of Serbia, told TASS.

"I can tell you with confidence, repeating the words of our president: Serbia will not impose visa requirements on Russian citizens. They are the most welcome guests in our country," he said on the sidelines of the 16th Innoprom exhibition. "You can fly visa-free to Belgrade on direct flights from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kazan, as well as on the recently launched direct flight from Belgrade to Nizhny Novgorod, and from Sochi to Belgrade as well."

"The Serbs really love Russian tourists," he said. "In the first six months of 2026 alone, your tourists ranked first in terms of the number of visits to Serbia."

"So, there will be no visa restrictions," he pledged.

On the contrary, Serbia expects more tourists from Russia, he noted. "Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis, our monasteries are well-known in the Orthodox world. We have picturesque lakes, rivers, and mountains. And most importantly, you’ll be welcomed with love. Make yourself at home in Serbia. Welcome!" he stressed.