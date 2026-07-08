Israel notified by US about plans to attack Iran — media

TEL AVIV, July 9. /TASS/. The United States notified Israel about its plans to deliver news strikes that began on Iran on Wednesday evening, the Kan broadcaster reported.

"The United States notified [Israel] that it intended to attack Iran this evening," Kan cited an Israeli source.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that the US military planned to resume strikes on Iran in the evening on July 8. He also said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the Ankara summit that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer in effect. He said he doesn’t intend to engage in talks with Iran and insulted the Iranian leadership.