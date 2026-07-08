Lavrov, Niger's president hold talks

NIAMEY, July 8. /TASS/. Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Niamey.

The talks are taking place in a one-on-one format. They were preceded by four-party talks involving the foreign ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali. Before the meeting, the participants exchanged greetings and a handshake.

Lavrov arrived in Niamey on Wednesday to attend the Russia-Alliance of Sahel States ministerial meeting. The trip marks the minister's first visit to Niger. He arrived in Niamey from Addis Ababa, where he began his African tour.

In July 2024, the presidents of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso signed a charter in Niamey establishing the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States, which provides for coordination in diplomacy, foreign policy, economic relations and security cooperation.