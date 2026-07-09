Hungary’s president rejects constitutional amendment allowing his removal from office

BUDAPEST, July 9. /TASS/. Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok has rejected the 17th constitutional amendment, submitted by the government and passed by parliament, which allows for his removal from office.

According to the press service of the Sandor Palace presidential residence, the head of state believes the document violates the principles of the rule of law, democracy, and separation of powers.

"A situation where a country’s incumbent president is being removed from office solely for political reasons is unprecedented in Europe. Notably, the relevant procedure has clearly been designed for a certain person and included in the final provisions of a constitutional amendment, which clearly violates the guarantees ensuring the autonomy of the presidency," the president said in a statement.

However, Sulyok did not specify what steps he would take following his decision not to sign the document. The head of state has the right to return the legislation to parliament for revision, along with his comments, but lawmakers will be able to override his veto by a majority vote. Notably, the Tisza party led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar holds a majority in parliament. Sulyok’s second option is to file a request with the Constitutional Court to examine the bill.