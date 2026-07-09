Strait of Hormuz to open only on Iran’s terms, but under US’ threats — parliament speaker

TEHRAN, July 9. /TASS/. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened only after Tehran's conditions are met, not under threats from Washington.

"Don’t flail around pointlessly, or you’ll sink even deeper: the Strait of Hormuz will only open with Iranian arrangements, not American threats," he wrote on X following the United States’ renewed strikes.

According to Ghalibaf, threats and breaking promises "are no longer cost-free." "Let me put it plainly: if you strike, you’ll get hit," he underscored.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier that the US military has delivered additional strikes on Iranian targets in a bid to weaken Iran’s capabilities to control the Strait of Hormuz. Explosions were reported in the Iranian port cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Chabahar, as well as in the Bushehr province.