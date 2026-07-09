Germany, US agree at NATO summit on Berlin's purchase of Tomahawk missiles — Merz

BERLIN, July 9. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that at the NATO summit, the German authorities reached a deal with the United States on the purchase of US Tomahawk cruise missiles.

"In addition, on the sidelines of the meeting in Ankara, we reached an agreement with the US administration that we will acquire and deploy US Tomahawk missiles in Germany," he said, speaking in the Bundestag. "In doing so, we are bridging an important strategic gap in our defense. At the same time, we will work to develop our own European systems and deploy them in Europe," Merz stated.

Earlier, following the NATO summit, he said that the German authorities were continuing negotiations with the US on Tomahawk missiles and that nothing had been finalized.