Durov questioned in Paris for six hours — agency

PARIS, July 9. /TASS/. Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has been questioned by French investigators again as part of a probe against him that was launched in 2024, the AFP agency reported.

This was the fourth interrogation in this case and it lasted for six hours.

"Nearly two years after the criminal case against Pavel Durov was opened, there is still no evidence to support the charges," the agency cited his lawyers, who also promised to challenge the actions of the French judicial system both in France and in European courts.

Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport in Paris on a number of charges, including complicity in the administration of a network platform to commit illegal transactions as part of an organized criminal group. Such an offense, according to the Paris prosecutor's office, can be punishable by up to ten years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros. By the decision of the investigating judge, he was allowed to post a bail of five million euro and was placed under judicial control. Durov was also banned from leaving France and ordered to report to a police station twice a week, however, the conditions of control were mitigated starting from from July 10, 2025.