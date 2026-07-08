IRGC announces strikes on 85 US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait

DOHA, July 8. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) have carried out strikes on 85 US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to US attacks on Iranian territory, the Fars agency reported.

"As an initial response to this aggression, the naval and aerospace forces of the IRGC, in a joint operation [using] missiles and drones, struck 85 important US military facilities at Salman Port, the 5th Fleet area [of the US Navy] in Bahrain, and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait," the agency quoted the IRGC statement.