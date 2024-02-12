UAE to work with OPEC+ partners to stabilize oil market — minister

DUBAI, February 12. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates intends to team up with OPEC+ partners to ensure stability in the global oil market, Energy Minister of the UAE Suhail Al Mazrouei said.

"We are committed to work with our counterparts in OPEC and OPEC+ and hold regular meetings <...> to study the situation and make decisions that will provide for global market stability," the minister told the WAM news agency on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

On November 30, 2023, several OPEC+ countries made a decision to voluntarily cut oil production by an additional 2.2 mln barrels daily in the first quarter of 2024.