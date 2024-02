MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. According to the first estimate, Russia's GDP increased by 3.6% in 2023, the national statistical service Rosstat reports.

The GDP figure in current prices totaled 171.041 trillion rubles ($1.88 trillion). The GDP deflator index in 2023 against 2022 prices moved up by 6.3%.

The national GDP lost 1.2% in 2022.