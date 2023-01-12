Russian ground forces commander inspects contingent being trained in Belarus

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s ground forces, Oleg Salyukov, has made a working trip to Belarus to hear reports by the commanders of units delegated to the joint regional group of forces and look into the personnel’s accommodation and other conditions, the Defense Ministry told the media on Thursday.

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, General of the Army Oleg Salyukov has made a working trip to the Republic of Belarus, where at one of the training grounds he heard reports by the commanders of Russia’s military units on progress in combat coordination and cohesion within the joint regional group of forces," the Defense Ministry said.

Salyukov looked into the personnel’s accommodation, had a word with soldiers and assessed the quality of instruction. The Russian military personnel continue intensive combat training at the Belarusian training grounds, the Defense Ministry said.

The delegated contingent is polishing the skills of handling and firing standard weapons, driving military vehicles, and negotiating obstacle courses. Also, the soldiers are being instructed in the basics of tactical medicine and other skills crucial on the frontline.

On October 10, 2022, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that under an agreement with Moscow a regional group of troops had begun to be formed, based on Belarusian military personnel. Minsk announced the arrival of the first trains with Russian military personnel in mid-October. Russian President Vladimir Putin, following talks with Lukashenko held in the Belarusian capital on December 19, said that Moscow and Minsk would continue joint exercises and other combat training measures, including those within the framework of the regional group of forces. In early January, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced plans for building up the regional grouping, as well as its readiness to perform tasks to protect the Union State.