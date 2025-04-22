Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully tried to attack LPR, DPR during Easter truce — expert

LUGANSK, April 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalist units attempted to attack and regain previously lost positions near a number of settlements in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics during the Easter truce, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"During the Easter truce, numerous ceasefire violations by Ukrainian armed formations have been recorded in the areas of Nadiya, Novoogorovka, Makeyevka, Belogorovka (in the LPR - TASS), Novoye and Grigorovka (in the DPR - TASS). Ukrainian nationalist units also tried to take advantage of the situation and regain their previously lost positions. All the radicals' attacks have been repelled. Russian forces did not allow the defenses to be breached," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire on the eve of Easter at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. The Easter truce was in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. (9:00 p.m.) Moscow time on April 21, or 30 hours in total.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Monday that it had registered 4,900 ceasefire breaches by the Ukrainian military. The Kiev regime continued delivering strikes on the positions of Russian troops and civilian facilities in borderline areas of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions and in Crimea. The Ukrainian military also carried out attacks by 90 unmanned aerial vehicles, including eight UAVs outside the area of the special military operation, it said.