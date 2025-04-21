Trump confirms his coming to Pope Francis’ funeral

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has confirmed his going to Rome to the funeral of Pope Francis.

"Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We Look forward to being there!" he wrote on his Truth Social network.

The New York Post wrote earlier, citing sources familiar with the US president’s schedule, that Trump is expected to travel to Vatican to attend the pontiff’ funeral. However, the US leader did not tell reporters whether he was going to Rome or not.

Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88. He took the helm of the Catholic Church as the 266th pope in 2013, following the resignation of his predecessor Benedict XVI (1927-2022).

Pope Francis will be buried some time between Friday and Sunday of this week, or on the fourth to sixth day after the pope’s death. The exact date will be agreed upon by cardinals at a Tuesday meeting. The pontiff will be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome with a public viewing at St. Peter’s Basilica.