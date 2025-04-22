SIMFEROPOL, April 22. /TASS/. Ukraine violating the Easter truce shows that Vladimir Zelensky will continue to undermine any peace initiatives, Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Russian State Duma from Crimea, said.

"By launching attacks on Russian territories from Ukraine they simply nullified agreements on the Easter ceasefire. Zelensky himself is absolutely unafraid to lose or sully his reputation because this notion is completely alien to him. This is why all his hypocritical public statements are no more than posturing and make-believe, they are worthless and just a cover for his agonizing cowardly essence which is trying to survive and save his own hide under unfavorable conditions. So it is possible to assert with confidence that dictator Zelensky, holding on to power, will never agree to and will continue to undermine any peace initiatives and compromises," he said in a conversation with TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter ceasefire on April 19 during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. The Russian leader emphasized that the ceasefire would run from 6 p.m. on April 19 (3 p.m. GMT) to 12 a.m. on April 21, and later Kiev consented to the ceasefire.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine committed 4,900 ceasefire violations. The ministry specified that "during the day, enemy fire and combat activity was notably lower along the entire frontline." After the truce expired, Russian troops resumed their special military operation.