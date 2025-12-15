Russia stands by Venezuelan people, backs President Maduro — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Venezuela is currently facing blatant blackmail and pressure, and Russia stands in solidarity with its people while reaffirming its support for the policies of the republic’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department, said at the opening of the 3rd Russian-Venezuelan Youth Forum.

He noted that Venezuela "is currently under overt political pressure and military blackmail."

"We express our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reaffirm our support for the policies of Nicolas Maduro’s government aimed at protecting the country’s national interests and sovereignty," the diplomat said.

In this regard, Shchetinin stressed that Russia and Venezuela are acting "in full accordance with the strategic partnership agreement signed by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro on May 7 this year, which has recently entered into force."

"The strength of a people lies in their unity and sense of national identity, which outweighs all political, economic, and even personal differences," he concluded.

Washington-Caracas tensions

Maduro has repeatedly warned that Venezuela is facing the most serious threat of a US invasion in the past century, stating that Washington is attempting to seize control of the world’s largest proven oil reserves. The United States has made unsubstantiated accusations that Venezuelan authorities are failing to adequately combat drug smuggling.

The US Navy has deployed a strike group led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford to the Caribbean Sea. Since September, US forces have sunk at least 20 speedboats in the region, resulting in nearly 90 fatalities.

US media outlets have repeatedly reported that the United States may soon begin striking the republic’s territory. On December 10, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the US armed forces would begin striking ground targets in Latin America to combat drug cartels.