Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian army kills civilians indiscriminately in Krasnoarmeysk-Dmitrovsk agglomeration

Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik earlier said that Ukrainian militants had killed at least 130 residents in Selidovo, with the overall death toll most likely being even higher

LUGANSK, January 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian soldiers indiscriminately shot dead civilians in the Krasnoarmeysk-Dmitrovsk agglomeration in the Donetsk People’s Republic, same as in Selidovo in 2024, Rodion MIroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, told TASS.

Earlier, Miroshnik told TASS that Ukrainian militants had killed at least 130 residents in Selidovo, with the overall death toll most likely being even higher.

"Recalling settlements that saw a similar situation [Selidovo], we can mention Avdeyevka, and now we can talk about the Krasnoarmeysk-Dmitrovsk agglomeration. We are receiving data about killings of people, about deliberate destruction of civilian facilities, with civilians being literally forced to leave this territory," he said.

Russian troops liberate Novoboikovskoye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Russian troops struck Ukrainian military airfields and storage sites of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours
Russia or China may seize Greenland if US does not do so — Trump
US leader added that the option of concluding a deal to transfer control of the island to Washington would "be easier"
Potential EU sanctions on US companies unlikely to be effective — Russian senator
The Sunday Telegraph reported earlier that the EU was working on sanctions against American companies over US President Donald Trump’s plans to acquire Greenland
Press review: Ukraine attempts to stall peace talks as Trump takes control of Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 12th
Ukraine loses about 1,330 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North hit the forces of two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and an assault regiment near Kondratovka, Miropolye, and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Japanese youth celebrate Coming of Age Day
For young Japanese residents, Coming of Age Day is an important occasion that offers an opportunity to look their best
Lukashenko says situation on Belarusian borders remains tense
The Belarusian president said that the country almost completely surrounded by military units
China, South Africa will resist ‘the law of the jungle’, hegemony — Wang Yi
Wang Yi confirmed that Beijing will continue to work on eliminating tariffs on South African goods
US tech billionaire Musk slams UK government as ‘fascist’
That is what he said in response to a previous media reports that more than 12,000 people were arrested in the UK for online comments
EU fails to find its place in changing world, pursues war with Russia — Hungarian MFA
Peter Szijjarto argued that the return of Republican Donald Trump to the US presidency and the strengthening of right-wing parties worldwide are driving fundamental changes in international politics
Putin's envoy reminds Kallas no defense system can stop Oreshnik
This is how Kirill Dmitriev commented on Kaja Kallas's statement about the Russian strike with the Oreshnik missile
Almost 1 million cubic meters of snow removed from Moscow streets over two days
Cleanup operations continue around the clock, as snowfall persists at a slightly reduced intensity
Europeans well aware of Kiev's attacks on Russia, hence no reaction — diplomat
"We have not heard any outrage or appropriate comments from the Europeans regarding the attempted strikes on the presidential residence or the bloody terrorist attack in the Kherson Region", Rodion Miroshnik noted
Georgian government accuses EU bureaucrats of unfair treatment of republic
Kakha Kaladze also commented on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s call to replace European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas
Russian sabre fencer Mikhailova wins Grand Prix in Tunisia
Yana Egoryan and Milena Sergeyeva advanced to the round of 16, whereas Olga Nikitina and Evelina Popova were eliminated after the round of 32
Loss of Belogorye to complicate Ukrainian defenses near Zaporozhye city — defense source
According to the report, Russian unmanned systems troops played an important role in liberating Belogorye
Danish ambassador to US responds to Trump envoy's statement on Greenland occupation
Jesper Moller Sorensen stressed that only the people of Greenland have the right to determine their future
Patriarch Bartholomew intends to grant autocephaly to Montenegrin church — SVR
The aggressive appetite of the Patriarch of Constantinople "is not limited to Ukraine and the Baltics," the press bureau noted
Zelensky seeks to put off presidential election, needs time to 'manage' polls — MP
Alexander Voloshin said that elections are fraught with systemic risks for the Zelensky regime
One of Russia's oldest centenarians, Nafiza Zharylgapova, dies at 112 years of age
In her final days, she dedicated her time to visiting children in the Kazakh city of Uralsk, where she was laid to rest
Finnish politician reveals Helsinki's secret plans to deploy nuclear weapons
According to him, some people in Finland feel like the country is at war with Russia
Oreshnik strike on Ukraine signal for NATO to abandon support for Kiev — Rutte
NATO Secretary General added that the alliance would still provide assistance to Kiev
Agonizing Kiev regime vents its anger on Russian civilians — MFA
Maria Zakharova called on international organizations to provide an impartial assessment of the terrorist assault carried out by the Ukrainian military against civilians in Russia’s regions
Trump posts screenshot stating that he is allegedly Venezuela’s acting president
Accordintg to it, US President "took office" in January 2026
Iranian authorities ready to heed people’s demands, implement reforms — Pezeshkian
Iranian President asserted that the demonstrators are expressing their disagreement with the worsening economic situation, but they are not setting markets on fire or committing criminal acts
Ukrainian army attacks evacuating residents of Krasnoarmeysk-Dmitrovsk agglomeration
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik, Ukraine literally "squeezed out" the population of the agglomeration from their homes, forcing people to leave the territory
Drone strikes damage two apartment buildings in Sevastopol
Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev pointed out that small debris from a downed drone had been found on the territory of a kindergarten
Trump admits that US is profiting from Ukrainian conflict
The US leader reiterated his claim that he is making efforts to resolve the crisis solely because he "wants to save lives"
Ovechkin ranks second in number of NHL seasons with 20 or more goals
The 40-year-old Russian scored a goal in an away game against Nashville, which was his 20th of the season
Russian army disrupts Ukrainian troop rotation near DPR’s Konstantinovka
The Russian Defense Ministry added that reconnaissance troops from the 6th Motorized Rifle Division discovered an enemy observation post and temporary deployment site near the village of Konstantinovka
US President Trump instructs JSOC to draft Greenland invasion plan — UK daily
US president has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States
US envoy to Greenland says Denmark occupies island in violation of UN rules
Jeff Landry said that Greenland’s attitude toward the US "should be about hospitality, not hostility"
Iran has evidence of US, Israeli involvement in riots — top diplomat
As Abbas Araghchi said, ex-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted that agents of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad were guiding the terrorist movement together with rioters
US statements on Greenland create uncertainty within NATO — Swedish Defense Minister
Minister Pal Jonson noted the sharp rhetoric of the US in foreign policy and described the current security policy situation as precarious
Iranian police general killed during riots
Protests erupted in Tehran following a sharp devaluation of the Iranian rial
US President Trump ponders several options regarding strikes on Iran — NYT
Donald Trump has not made a final decision, the New York Times daily reported
Thousands of New Yorkers protest against Trump administration’s policies
The demonstrators gathered near Central Park in Manhattan, then marched down Fifth Avenue, where the Trump Tower skyscraper, owned by the US leader, is located
Situation in Venezuela stable, authorities maintaining order — Russian envoy
"The authorities confidently control public order," Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov added
Aleppo airport to remain closed for another week — air traffic controllers
Previously, it was planned that the airport could resume operations after midnight local time on January 12
Nordic nations reject Trump’s claim of Russian threat facing Greenland — newspaper
"There are no ships, no submarines," a senior diplomat said
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s defense facility, energy sites used by Ukrainian army
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 108,406 drones, 645 missile systems, 27,057 tanks
Greenland does not want to be part of Denmark or US — Russian envoy to Copenhagen
According to Vladimir Barbin, Greenland "is interested in closest possible relations with US, particularly in US investments needed to ensure sustainability of island’s economy"
EU working on sanctions against US over Greenland plans — newspaper
The Sunday Telegraph points out that "a more extreme option could be to evict the US military from its bases in Europe, denying it a key staging post for operations in the Middle East and elsewhere"
Putin signs law on reliable Russian Internet
The document presupposes the centralized operation of the Runet if it is disconnected from the global network infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces liberate six settlements during the New Year holidays
The battlegroups East, Dnepr, North, West and South took control of Zelenoye, Belogorye, Grabovskoye, Podoly, Bratskoye and Bondarnoye
Russia developing stratospheric fighter drone called 'Predator'
The drone's design utilized monowing technology, which enhances the aircraft’s flight speed, payload capacity and stealth
Brent oil price reaches $64 per barrel for first time since December 5, 2025 — trade data
By 3:08 a.m. Moscow time (12:08 a.m. GMT), Brent futures slowed their growth and traded at $63.7 per barrel
Trump open to meeting with Iranians on nuclear program — White House press pool
The Reuters news agency also pointed out that the US leader noted that Washington is in contact with Iran’s opposition forces
NATO would collapse if US annexed Greenland — Danish lawmaker
Rasmus Jarlov also called the hypothetical annexation of the island by the US "probably the most unjustified territorial claim in history"
Russian says warning systems failed during US strikes on Caracas
According to Ivan Pavlov, there is still silence on television
Unusually cold winter brings Western European countries to their knees — Szijjarto
The Hungarian foreign minister said that Hungary continues to operate normally
Moscow’s January 9 snowfall inks 146-year record — meteorologists
"The snowfall closes the top five for the entire period of meteorological observations," a source in the country’s Hydrometeorological Center said
Trump issues executive order to protect Venezuelan oil revenues from legal action
The proceeds from oil sales are sovereign property of the Venezuelan government held in custody in the United States, according to the document
Russian Doomsday Planes’ service life is 25-30 years — manufacturer
Doomsday Planes were designed as national airborne operations centres that could be used by the senior military leaders in case of a nuclear war or other very serious conflict
Russia-US talks on Ukraine experience difficulties, but they can be overcome — expert
Dmitry Suslov highlighted media reports about a potential meeting in Paris involving Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
US capture of Maduro proves old world order truly fading — NYT
The news outlet notes that the world is undergoing processes that could lead to "radical uncertainty"
EU foreign policy chief reports readiness to propose new sanctions against Iran
According to the DPA news agency, the first measures will likely be taken against those responsible for actions against protesters, possibly including ministers
Pro-government demonstrations against riots take place in Iran — TV
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated earlier that the country’s authorities had evidence of US and Israeli involvement in the terrorist acts of rioters
Iran announces arrest of two Mossad-affiliated organizers of protests
According to the Tasnim news agency, the detainees played "a key role in organizing mass unrest in the country"
Trump says there will be no more oil or money going to Cuba
The US president also mentioned Venezuela, saying that the country "now has the United States of America" to protect it
NATO is 'now done' — Tucker Carlson on Greenland
According to him, "the whole illusion has shattered in the past four days"
US fighter jets deliver strikes against 35 Islamic State locations in Syria — Al Arabiya
According to the television channel, over 20 fighter jets struck terrorist locations in Syria firing some 90 high-precision missiles at IS targets
Cuba is ready to defend its independence to last drop of blood — President Diaz-Canel
He further noted that the United States has no moral standing to criticize Cuba, as it often reduces human lives and international relations to mere commodities
US exploring possibility of strikes, cyberattacks in Iran — newspaper
According to Politico, US President Donald Trump will be briefed on January 13 on potential responses to the situation in Iran
5.6-earthquake recorded near Russia’s Kuril Islands
The tremors were recorded at a depth of 423 kilometers below the seabed, 214 kilometers north of the village of Reydovo on Iturup Island
Gold price reaches new all-time high, exceeding $4,600 per troy ounce
As of 3:55 a.m. Moscow time (12:55 a.m. GMT), the price of gold accelerated its growth
US seriously considering response to events in Iran — Trump
"We're looking at it very seriously," US Presudent said in response to a question about the possibility of a response to events in Iran, including the use of military force
Fico calls for Kallas's removal as EU head of diplomacy
The EU is facing an unprecedented crisis, the Slovakia’s prime minister declared
Russia opposes any Western military contingent in Ukraine — Medvedev
It’s been said a thousand times: Russia won’t accept any European or NATO troops in Ukraine, Medvedev wrote on X in English.
US Fed Chair says Justice Department prepares to bring criminal charges against him
Jerome Powell emphasized that the investigation is merely a pretext and that the real reason is that the Fed "sets interest rates based on the best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the president"
Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with nearly 30 UAVs over past day
The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under attack from 15 UAVs and 10 munitions, which damaged two private houses and a farm building
FSB thwarts Kiev-planned terrorist plot on railway bridge in Perm Region
The Russian citizen, born in 1972, was detained in the city of Chusovoy
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
Iranian foreign minister reports armed terrorists among protesters
Abbas Araghchi said that rioters set fire to 53 mosques across the country and deliberately shot at law enforcement officers and civilians
Russian air defenses shoot down seven Ukrainian drones in five hours
Four drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region and another three over the Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
US not going to finance Ukraine as it is EU's desire — Hungarian MFA
Peter Szijjarto also emphasized that as long as the current government remains in power, "the Hungarian people’s money will not go to Ukraine"
What Solzhenitsyn said about Putin, and vice versa
The prominent writer and historian, who was exiled to GULAG camp, was born on December 11, 1918
Over $300 bln paid for Russian gas stolen by West from Russia - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Russia has decided to switch to rubles in payments for its gas in order to stop "the shameless robbery" by the West
Hong Kong not recognizing unilateral Western sanctions against Russia — Russian diplomat
Hong Kong is becoming an attractive jurisdiction for the Russian business, Anatoly Kargapolov said
Defense chief points to unprecedented military activity along Belarusian border
Viktor Khrenin also pointed to violations of the country’s airspace
Iran to retaliate against Israel, US if attacked, parliament speaker warns
US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s readiness to come to the "rescue" of Iranian protesters
Cuba denies US accusations of receiving compensation for security services
Havana also reiterated its right to import fuel from willing markets, free from interference or unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US, Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, said
Trump does not intend to pardon Maduro — NYT
The US President also made it clear that he has "no intention of pardoning" the other individuals
Iran’s readiness to counter aggression is at all-time high — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi added that Iran has no intention of taking preemptive measures against countries threatening it
At least 200 rebel leaders detained in Iran — Tasnim
During the operations, a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, grenades, and Molotov cocktails were seized from the hiding places of the pogromists, the agency said
Putin discusses process industry, space developments with First Deputy PM
The Russian leader pointed to high results of the segment
Russian forces launch Oreshnik strike in response to Kiev's attack on Putin's residence
According to the ministry, "the strike goals were achieved"
Iranian protests lose momentum — authorities
Tehran Province Governor Mohammad-Sadegh Motamedian said there is no more cause for concern
EU will continue to churn out sanctions against Russia — expert
Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board at the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, characterized EU sanctions as more than mere punitive measures
US may restore Iranians' access to internet, including with Starlink — Trump
The US leader confirmed that this includes the possibility of transferring Starlink terminals, owned by Elon Musk, to Iran, bypassing the authorities in Tehran
US weighs possibility of cyberattack against Iran — Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph noted that Washington could employ secret cyber weapons against Iran, with military and civilian facilities potentially being the targets
Oreshnik’s launch is sudden, undetectable by satellites — analyst
The range of the Oreshnik system is up to 5,500 kilometers
Tehran, Washington maintain contact via special channel — Iranian MFA
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that relevant messages are transmitted through it whenever necessary
Lukashenko says there was collusion, betrayal in situation with Maduro's capture
The Belarusian leader also called for caution amid the events in the Bolivarian Republic
Iranian president calls on people to demonstrate to protest unrest
Masoud Pezeshkian extended condolences to the families of civilians who lost their lives and cautioned young people against involvement in terrorism
EU is pursuing increasingly irresponsible policy — Chinese expert
Yan Xuetong further explained that EU member states are "considering the possibility of deploying troops in East Asia, yet they are unable to guarantee their own security"
If Trump listens to Europeans, he might think Russia will ‘take’ all of Europe — senator
Earlier, the US leader told reporters that China or Russia could "take" Greenland if the US did not do so
Europe’s wrong Ukraine policy leads to dead end, Swiss politician says
Guy Mettan pointed out that ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande had pretended to comply with the Minsk Agreements in order to cover up Ukraine’s rearmament and Kiev’s plans to take back control of Donetsk and Lugansk by force rather than through diplomacy
Iran reports damage to 150 ambulances during riots
The unrest peaked on the evening of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a child, lost their lives due to rioters’ actions
Preliminary 130 civilian deaths in Selidovo may rise — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik noted that although the city was liberated by Russian armed forces over a year ago, it is still in the "red zone"
