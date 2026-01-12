LUGANSK, January 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian soldiers indiscriminately shot dead civilians in the Krasnoarmeysk-Dmitrovsk agglomeration in the Donetsk People’s Republic, same as in Selidovo in 2024, Rodion MIroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, told TASS.

Earlier, Miroshnik told TASS that Ukrainian militants had killed at least 130 residents in Selidovo, with the overall death toll most likely being even higher.

"Recalling settlements that saw a similar situation [Selidovo], we can mention Avdeyevka, and now we can talk about the Krasnoarmeysk-Dmitrovsk agglomeration. We are receiving data about killings of people, about deliberate destruction of civilian facilities, with civilians being literally forced to leave this territory," he said.