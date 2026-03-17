US can hardly deal with both Ukraine, war at Iran at the same time — Turkish expert

ANKARA, March 17. /TASS/. The US finds it extremely difficult to deal with both the Ukrainian conflict and a war with Iran, Abdullah Agar, one of Turkey’s leading security experts, told TASS.

"Although the US has the capabilities to do so, it is very difficult for them to fully engage in both the conflict with Iran and the situation in Ukraine at the same time. <...> In war, it is important to focus forces in a specific direction," the expert noted.

Agar recalled that at the current stage, "the burden of the war in Ukraine has largely been shifted to Europe." "Against this backdrop, the US believed that by freeing up forces, it would be able to easily resolve the issue with Iran. But reality has shown that Iran is successfully withstanding powerful strikes," he noted.

The expert also emphasized that effective involvement in any conflict requires a supply of weapons, and given the need for arms in the Middle East, US military aid to Ukraine takes a back seat. "For example, at one point, Ukraine had a problem with artillery ammunition. At that time, 79,000 shells were sent from US warehouses in Israel. However, as soon as hostilities began in the Middle East, these weapons were returned to Israel. The war with Iran is now a priority for the US, including in terms of weapons and ammunition," Agar noted.